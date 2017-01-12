Markets

JSE flat after Donald Trump’s speech disappoints

12 January 2017 - 10:31 AM Maarten Mittner
JSE. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
The JSE opened flat on Thursday, following weaker Asian markets and a choppy session on Wall Street as president-elect Donald Trump’s news conference failed to deliver much detail on proposed economic policies.

The dollar lost ground in reaction and the Dow Jones industrial average closed 0.50% higher at 19,954.28 points.

The Nikkei 225 was 1.19% lower on the stronger yen and the Hang Seng dropped 0.53%.

The gold price jumped 0.75% to $1,200/oz in early morning trade. Platinum was up 1.12% to $983/oz.

Brent crude was 0.16% lower at $55.31 a barrel.

The lack of cohesive policy comment from the president-elect partially undermined the "fiscal and stimulus" narrative that had been associated with a Trump administration, Momentum SP Reid analysts said.

Investors were looking towards the start of the US first-quarter earnings season and the Trump inauguration on January 20, Momentum said.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.02% softer at 52,426.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.02%. The gold index was 2.24% higher as gold shares gained on the weaker dollar.

Platinums added 0.58% and the listed property index 0.09%. General retailers were down 0.58% and resources 0.14%.

Among the big miners, Anglo American was 0.83% lower at R214.75 and Glencore dropped 1.23% to R51.60.

Richemont jumped 5.83% to R102.71.

Among gold stocks, Harmony was up 2.77% to R33.35 and Gold Fields gained 2.36% to R45.97.

Pick n Pay Stores lost 2.47% to R63.88 and Woolworths was down 0.83% at R64.69.

Among property stocks, Capital & Counties added 1.27% to R49.34 and Redefine gained 0.89% to R11.35. Rockcastle shed 2.63% to R34.03, but New Europe Property Investments added 0.28% to R159.93.

Naspers was down 2.28% to R2,179.80.

Niche financial group Transaction Capital shed 4.16% to R14.29.

Brait dropped 0.37% to R78.96.

