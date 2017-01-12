Markets

Futures flat as gold price rises and dollar sinks on Trump’s policy damp squib

12 January 2017 - 19:19 PM Staff Writer
Picture: JSE
South African futures were flat on Thursday as the JSE all share sought direction for most of the day. Miners gave support with Naspers a drag on the industrial index.

The dollar retreated sharply against the euro and yen as president-elect Donald Trump’s first news conference did not go down well in markets.

Gold shares on the JSE were the flavour of the day with the bullion breaching the important resistance level of $1,200 an ounce.

The all share closed 0.01% higher at 52,444.40 points in choppy trade and the blue-chip top 40 shed 0.06%. The gold index added 3.14%, platinums 0.85% and resources 0.87%. General retailers gained 0.99% and banks 0.66%. Industrials were 0.34% lower.

The Dow Jones was 0.66% weaker at the JSE’s close, and European markets also lost ground with the Germany’s Dax off 0.84% and the FTSE 0.18%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.01% to 46,200 points, with 35,184 contracts traded from Wednesday’s 45,493.

