Bonds off to positive start in line with the rand

The South African bond market was relatively well-supported on Thursday morning, taking its lead from a stronger rand.

The rand has benefited from a weaker dollar, which is on the defensive after US president-elect Donald Trump gave few details on his economic policy outlook, choosing instead to dwell more on the politics.

"The future president of the USA seemed to forget he wasn’t on the campaign trail anymore and continued to focus [more] on the wall and Mexico than give the world insight into what positive economic policies we can expect from his tenure," TreasuryOne dealer Phillip Pearce said.

The yield on the benchmark was at 8.73% in early trade, from 8.78% on Wednesday while the rand hovered at R13.70 to the dollar, from lows of R13.98 the day before.

The US treasury bonds were stronger, with the US 10-year yield flatting to 2.326%, from highs of 2.60% a few weeks ago.

The focus will switch to US Federal Reserve officials, including chairwoman Janet Yellen, who are scheduled to speak later in the day. The speeches are likely to affect how the dollar fares against other currencies.