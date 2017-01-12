Markets

Bonds firm as dollar weakens and US treasuries gain

12 January 2017 - 12:58 PM Maarten Mittner
Bonds. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The South African bond market was stronger in midday trade on Thursday as the dollar weakened and US treasuries firmed on market disappointment following president-elect Donald Trump’s press conference on Wednesday.

Trump failed to provide details on his proposed economic policies ahead of his inauguration on January 20. "It was Bad Trump on display yesterday," said Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) analyst John Cairns.

Bonds were following the volatile rand, which surprised by being up at midday after earlier weakening ahead of Trump’s speech.

At 11.32am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.68% from a 8.78% and the R207 was bid at 7.925% from 8.02%.

The rand was more than 20c stronger against the dollar in midday trade as the dollar weakened above 60c to the euro and the yen gained more than 1% to ¥114.097. The British pound also clawed back 0.5% to $1,2275.

At 11.32am the rand was at R13.5294 to the dollar from R13.7327

The US benchmark 10-year bond was at 2.3135% from 2.3767%.

The US 10-year has gained 5.3% in yield so far this year, confounding predictions made by analysts at the beginning of the year that yields could spike to 3%.

