Rand weakens slightly as dollar gains ahead of Trump press conference

The rand was slightly weaker against the dollar in late afternoon trade on Wednesday as the dollar firmed ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s media conference in the afternoon.

The local currency was trading in a R13.64/$-R13.79 range. At 3.30pm, the rand was R13.7781 to the dollar from R13.7405.

The rand was R14.4727 to the euro from R14.5029 and R16.6797 to the pound from R16.7298.

The euro was at $1,0505 from $1,0555.

Markets hope Trump’s media conference will give pointers on his fiscal policies. He has promised an expansionary fiscal policy when he takes office on January 20.

Nedbank said: "Fears are creeping in that the campaign pledges may not come to pass, or the stance taken by Trump could put further pressure on the US economy."

The dollar has strengthened on expectations for Trump’s predicted policies. US treasuries weakened as bonds were sold off.