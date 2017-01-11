Rand holds up as it tracks world markets

The rand was steady at reasonably stronger levels, but prone to any global market swings that could be generated by Donald Trump’s media conference in the afternoon.

The dollar has come off the boil in recent days, after hitting a 14-year high at the start of the year.

"It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what to expect from [Trump] today as just about anything goes when it comes to [Trump]," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at GKFX Financial Services.

This will be Trump’s first press conference since winning the election, and investors will be looking for clues on his policies.

Rand Merchant Bank’s currency strategist, John Cairns, said in a note that the focus for SA would be on how much emphasis Trump put on his promised fiscal boost and protectionism, "which is good for the rand and which is bad is not straightforward".

"Note that Trump will be inaugurated next Friday and he has promised a string of measures on his first day in office," Cairns said.

Trump has favoured expansionary fiscal agenda, which analysts said would fan inflation, triggering faster Federal Reserve interest-rate rises. The upshot has been a strong dollar, which analysts say pose a greater risk to rand’s rally in 2017.

At 11.36am, the rand was R13.6935 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.7405 close. It was R14.4238 to the euro from R14.5029, and at R16.6029 to the pound from R16.7298.

The euro was $1.0533 from $1.0555.

With Pericles Anetos