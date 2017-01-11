Oil rises amid details of Saudi supply cuts

London — Oil prices rose for the first time in three days on Wednesday, following news of Saudi supply cuts to Asia, but persistent doubt over output reductions and signs of rising shipments from other producers kept gains in check.

Brent crude futures were up 52c at $54.16 a barrel by 9.50am GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 44c at $51.26 a barrel.

Brent has surrendered nearly 40% of the gains made between late November and early January. Analysts, however, said the slide was unlikely to become more aggressive, given the likelihood of Saudi Arabia and its Gulf neighbours at least sticking to their pledge to cut output.

"Few envision that Brent crude at sub-$50 a barrel is a viable price (in ... the first half of 2017) amid Opec production cuts tightening up the market," SEB commodities strategist Bjarne Schieldrop said.

"If last night’s low of $53.58 a barrel turns out to be the low point remains to be seen. However, we do think that buying in the territory between the current price of $53.88 a barrel and down to $50 a barrel is probably as good as it gets for buyers in [the first half]."

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has told some of its Asian customers that it will reduce their crude supply slightly in February.

But there is still plenty of oil to fill the gaps left by oil cartel Opec. North American drilling is on the rise, while European and Chinese traders are shipping a record 22-million barrels of crude from the North Sea and Azerbaijan to Asia in January.

There is still doubt among many market watchers over whether the planned cuts will be enough to rebalance a market that has been oversupplied for the past two years.

"Traders continued to fret about rising US supply and compliance by Opec to agreed-on production cuts," ANZ bank said.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday that crude production in the US this year would rise by 110,000 barrels per day to 9-million barrels a day.

Another concern is high US crude stockpiles, with the EIA scheduled to release its latest figures on Wednesday.

Opec’s second-biggest producer Iraq plans to raise crude exports from its southern port of Basra to a record high of 3.641-million barrels a day in February, keeping shipments high even as Opec production cuts take effect in January.

Reuters