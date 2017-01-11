MARKET WRAP: Markets mixed ahead of Trump’s economic policy outline

The JSE ended higher in expectation of US president-elect Donald Trump’s first media briefing today, at which he is expected to outline his policy for growing the US economy.

For the same reason the rand weakened into the evening as the dollar firmed in anticipation of what Trump might say.

The JSE was boosted by the larger diversified miners, who gained on the weaker local currency. The all share closed 1.35% higher at 52,437.90 points with the blue-chip top 40 adding 1.61%. Resources gained 2.78% and industrials 1.14%. Financials rose 0.63%. Platinums were 0.90% higher. The gold index dropped 1.46%, and general retailers 0.85%.

Trump’s expected business-boosting policy could lengthen the already extended current business cycle, reducing the probability of a near-term recession, Momentum Investments analysts said in a note.

Momentum said potential tax and regulatory changes in the US were likely to boost confidence and rekindle investment but "there was, however, great uncertainty attached to how much of Trump’s agenda would become a reality".

Anglo American led gains among the big miners, 5.43% higher at R216.65 and BHP Billiton rose 3.49% to R239.68.

British American Tobacco rose 2.80% to R793.59.

Harmony Gold shed 1.85% to R32.45 and DRD Gold softened 0.90% to R7.68.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 1.60% to R297.21 and Pallinghurst 2.13% to R4.80.

Old Mutual stood out in the financial sector, rising 2.48% to R35.50, while MMI Holdings was 1.14% higher at R24.77.

Woolworths was off 1.47% to R65.23. It has lost 8.15% so far this year after ending 2016 29% lower. Massmart shed 0.82% to R121.

Capital & Counties recovered 2.31% to R48.72 and Liberty Two Degrees was up 1.35% to R10.49.

MTN slumped 4.13% to R128.37.

Reunert lost 4.69% to R67, but the share was trading ex-dividend.

Coronation Fund Managers improved 2% to R68.75.

At 6.07pm, the rand was R13.9307 to the dollar from Tuesday’s R13.7405; at R14.5759 to the euro from R14.5029; and R16.8098 to the pound from R16.7298.

Bonds were also weaker with the benchmark R186 bid at 8.81% from 8.785% previously.

Futures tracked positive global markets with the Dow Jones industrial average, Paris’s CAC 40, London’s FTSE 100 and the German Dax all in positive territory.

The local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index ended 1.72% higher at 46,260 points, with 45,493 contracts traded from 28,047 on Tuesday.

With Reitumetse Pitso and Maarten Mittner