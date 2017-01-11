JSE off to shaky start, looks offshore for direction

The JSE struggled to find a clear path during the opening trade on Wednesday, despite a broadly positive lead from its Asian peers.

The all share index was flat at 51,724.70 points in early trade but the top 40 index edged up 0.08%.

The mild weakness was mainly concentrated in the industrial stocks while momentum in some of the diversified miners looked intact after a sturdy performance in 2016.

Major catalysts were few and far between but US president-elect Donald Trump will attract market attention when he addresses a media conference later in the day.

Investors are hoping to get clarity regarding his election promises, which included the increased spending on infrastructure and corporate tax cuts.

Some industrial commodities, notably copper, benefited from his election rhetoric, boosting some miners.

"Market participants are turning their attention to macroeconomic variables and an increasingly realistic assessment of potential policy directions from the incoming [US] administration," Momentum SP Reid Securities analysts said.

Asian stocks were mostly higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng picking up 0.65% and Japan’s Nikkei 255 gaining 0.33%.

Among some individual stocks on the JSE, Barloworld was off 2.12% at R112.46 and MTN Group shed 1.67% to R131.67. Tiger Brands fell 1.58% to R392.70.

Furniture retailer Lewis lost 1.79% to R36.69 while MMI was down 2.2% at R23.95