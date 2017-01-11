Markets

JSE is firmer ahead of Donald Trump’s press conference

11 January 2017 - 14:11 PM Reitumetse Pitso and Pericles Anetos
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE was in positive territory on Wednesday afternoon with international bourses mixed as markets waited for US president-elect Donald Trump press conference for clues on his fiscal spending policies.

At 12.58pm, the local share market was 0.31% higher at 51,884.8 points, with resources, industrials and financials all in positive territory.

European markets were slightly higher with Paris’s CAC 40 up 0.22%, UK’s FTSE 0.23% and the German DAX 0.34%.

Earlier, in Asian markets, the Nikkei and the Hang Seng were up while the Shanghai Composite was lower. Dow Jones Newswires reported that these markets were broadly higher on encouraging global economic data and Trump’s press conference "with investors cautiously optimistic" that he would take the opportunity to welcome foreign investment.

Among gold miners, Sibanye shed 1.26% to R26.68, AngloGold Ashanti 0.59% to R158.81 and Harmony 0.79% to R32.80.

Anglo American Platinum was 0.82% down to R290.13.

Among retailers, TFG was down 1.41% to R151.52 and Woolworths 0.76% at R65.57.

Aspen was up 0.89% to R278.96.

Barclays Africa showed up best among the big four banks, gaining 0.54% to R168.23.

MTN was down 3.01% to R129.87, with rival Vodacom was marginally firmer.

Tiger Brands fell 3.09% to R386.67 and AVI 1.6% to R90.

