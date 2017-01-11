JSE firmer on optimism ahead of Trump’s press conference

The JSE closed firmer on Wednesday in risk-on trade as optimism swept through the market ahead of US Donald Trump’s first press conference since he was elected US president in November.

Large diversified miners led the market for the second day running on rand weakness while gold shares softened. Industrials and financials were firmer, but general retailers retreated.

Volumes are picking up slowly with turnover of R16bn by the close, about three times the level of December 30, the final trading day of 2016.

Trump was expected to unveil details on expansionary fiscal policies. Momentum Investments analysts said tax and regulatory changes were likely to boost US confidence and rekindle investment, but there was "great uncertainty attached to how much of Trump’s agenda would become a reality".

Global sentiment was buoyed by a firmer oil price, with Brent gaining 1.12% to $54.23 a barrel by late afternoon amid indications that higher US shale production might not have an overly negative effect on oil prices.

Precious-metal prices were lower on the stronger dollar, gold easing 0.66% to $1,179 an ounce and platinum 0.54% to $970.

The all share closed 1.35% higher at 52,437.90 points with the blue-chip top 40 adding 1.61%. Resources gained 2.78% and industrials 1.14%. Financials rose 0.63%. Platinums were 0.90% higher, while the gold index dropped 1.46% and general retailers 0.85%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.17% higher at the JSE’s close, while European markets were generally firmer with the FTSE 100 0.42% higher and Germany’s Dax up 0.35%.

Global markets had got off to unexciting start to the year, said TreasuryOne head of dealing Wichard Cilliers.

"The Dow Jones keeps failing to break through 20,000 points and equities, in general, are drifting sideways bar the JSE which has actually performed pretty well since the start of the year with a 3.5% gain," he said.

Anglo American led gains among big miners, 5.43% higher at R216.65, and BHP Billiton rose 3.49% to R239.68.

Harmony Gold shed 1.85% to R32.45 and DRD Gold softened 0.90% to R7.68.

Anglo American Platinum lifted 1.60% to R297.21 and Pallinghurst 2.13% to R4.80.

British American Tobacco rose 2.80% to R793.59.

Old Mutual stood out in the financial sector, rising 2.48% to R35.50, while MMI Holdings was 1.14% higher at R24.77.

Woolworths was off 1.47% to R65.23. It has lost 8.15% so far this year after ending 2016 29% lower. Massmart shed 0.82% to R121.

In property, Capital & Counties recovered 2.31% to R48.72 and Liberty Two Degrees was up 1.35% to R10.49.

MTN slumped 4.13% to R128.37.

Reunert lost 4.69% to R67, but the share was trading ex-dividend.

Coronation Fund Managers improved 2% to R68.75.