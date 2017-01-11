Futures strongly up as JSE volumes grow to R23bn at the close

South African futures were higher on Wednesday as resources and industrials supported sentiment on the JSE. Platinum and financials also ended the day firmer, which saw volumes pick up to R23bn at the JSE’s close.

Gold stocks retreated in risk-on trade ahead of Wednesday’s press conference by president-elect Donald Trump. The market expects further confirmation of Trump’s fiscal expansionary policies put forward during the presidential campaign last year.

The all share closed 1.35% higher at 52,437.90 points with the blue-chip top 40 adding 1.61%. Resources gained 2.78% and industrials 1.14%. Financials rose 0.63%. Platinums were 0.90% higher. The gold index dropped 1.46% and general retailers 0.85%.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.27% higher in early evening trade, while European markets were generally firmer with the FTSE 100 0.42% higher and Germany’s Dax up 0.66%.

Brent crude was 0.80% higher at $54.02 a barrel.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 1.72% to 46,260 points, with 45,493 contracts traded from 28,047 on Tuesday.