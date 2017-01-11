Markets

Bonds stable ahead of Trump press conference

11 January 2017 - 17:36 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was stable on Wednesday afternoon, imitating US treasuries, ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s news conference later in the evening. Trump is expected to give clarity about his plans for the US economy.

Rand Merchant Bank’s John Cairns said South African bonds should be "relatively range bound", with everyone waiting for Trump’s address.

Dow Jones Newswires said the US bond market was "taking a breather" waiting for clarity about fiscal policy details.

At 3.16pm the R186 was bid at 8.78% from Tuesday’s 8.785% and the R207 was bid at 8.04% from 8.01%. The R186 has strengthened 1.4% so far this year.

The US 10-year treasuries were slightly down at 2.305% from 2.376%.

 

