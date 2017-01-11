Bonds off to muted start as traders await Trump’s speech

The South African bond market got off to a quite start on Wednesday morning but activity was likely to pick up later in the day when US president-elect Donald Trump holds a media conference, his first since he was elected the US president in November.

Investors will be looking for details and guidance on Trump’s fiscal policies. He has previously promised to ramp up spending on infrastructure, which analysts have said could stoke inflation, thus inviting more interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said there was some concern that his campaign pledges may not come to pass.

US treasury bonds, which usually set the tone for the global markets, were slightly weaker on Wednesday morning. The yield on the 10-year note crept to 2.3814% from 2.3666%.

The yield on the local R186 bond was at 8.800%, from 8.785% on Tuesday.