Bonds fractionally weaker against firmer US treasuries

South African bonds were fractionally weaker, albeit at generally stronger levels, on Wednesday, as firmer US treasuries boosted the global fixed-income market.

Although many analysts predicted a weakening in US treasuries as the dollar firmed on expectations of business-boosting policies by president-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, the opposite has been the case.

Despite dollar strength it has failed to reach parity with the euro, while the benchmark 10-year treasury has firmed after failing to break through the 2.6% level on a sustainable basis. At midday local time it was at 2.3860% from 2.3767%.

At 11.41am the R186 was bid at 8.79% from Tuesday’s 8.785% and the R207 was bid at 8.015% from 8.01%.

The R186 has strengthened 1.4% so far this year.

The rand was slightly firmer at R13.6975 to the dollar from R13.7405.

The bond market was eyeing the outcome of Trump’s press conference later in the day, with investors looking for details on his administration’s fiscal policies.