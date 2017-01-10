Support in place for commodities
Keep an eye on political turmoil and China, Macquarie cautions, and Australian government forecasts a lower price for iron ore
The factors underpinning improved or steady commodity prices are mostly in place for the year ahead, but much depends on what China does against a backdrop of "elevated political turmoil" in key markets, with the Australian government warning of a retreat in commodities used to make steel.
Macquarie Research said that 2017 "is beginning with many of the same supportive factors — a global manufacturing recovery, inflation expectations rising, and the China liquidity tap still open if not flowing quite as powerfully. However, in an environment of elevated political turmoil, where global economic growth is yet to meaningfully accelerate, the duration of such support is the key 2017 factor, particularly given many prices are now invoking a supply response."
It described 2016’s recovery in commodity prices after a bloodbath in 2015 as a "China-led recovery", with surprisingly strong demand pushing the price of nearly every major commodity higher.
Australia forecasts a fall in the iron ore price in 2017, with 2016’s recovery predicted to be unsustainable, according to a quarterly report from Mark Cully, the chief economist at that country’s department of industry, innovation and science on Monday.
"Unfortunately, the high prices that are expected to bolster Australia’s resources and energy export earnings in 2016–17 are not expected to last. The combination of slowing demand growth from China’s steel sector and increased global supplies are expected to lower export unit values in 2017–18," Cully said.
The iron ore price, which hit 26-month highs above $75/tonne at the end of 2016, was expected to average $53/tonne in 2017 and $49/tonne in 2018 as demand slowed and as the supply of low-cost seaborne iron ore grew. The price forecast for 2017 is higher than a previous prediction of $45/tonne.
Higher export volumes of bulk commodities in 2017 would offset reduced prices, Cully said in the Resources and Energy Quarterly report, which added that the Australian mining sector employed 21,000 people last August, the lowest level since February 2011. It was expected to fall further as companies pursued less labour-intensive production.
Australia’s export earnings for this financial year would grow 30% to a record A$204bn ($149bn), driven by better prices for metallurgical coal, iron ore — two steel-making commodities — and thermal coal.
"In broad terms, benchmark steel-making commodity prices are forecast to lose most of their 2016 gains in 2017," Cully said, pointing out 53% of Australia’s resources exports in 2017 would be used to make steel and steel-containing products.
"Gold prices are forecast to be stable," he said, noting rising interest rates in the US.
For investors in platinum group metal producers, there was good news on the palladium front, with the metal adding 10% so far in 2017, rising to $756/oz, with Macquarie citing "good" US and European car sales data and a halt to December’s "heavy investor selling".
