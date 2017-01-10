Support in place for commodities

The factors underpinning improved or steady commodity prices are mostly in place for the year ahead, but much depends on what China does against a backdrop of "elevated political turmoil" in key markets, with the Australian government warning of a retreat in commodities used to make steel.

Macquarie Research said that 2017 "is beginning with many of the same supportive factors — a global manufacturing recovery, inflation expectations rising, and the China liquidity tap still open if not flowing quite as powerfully. However, in an environment of elevated political turmoil, where global economic growth is yet to meaningfully accelerate, the duration of such support is the key 2017 factor, particularly given many prices are now invoking a supply response."