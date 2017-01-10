Markets

Resources and miners nudge JSE up a bit, but banks lose steam

10 January 2017 - 13:31 PM Reitumetse Pitso and Pericles Anetos
JSE. Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
The JSE was firmer before midday on Tuesday, supported by resources and mining stocks.

The all share was up 0.79% at 51,451.4 points and the top 40 index 0.93% at 44,718.7.

Resources were up 2.12%, gold miners 0.96% and platinums 0.37% while banks lost 0.31%. Industrials were up 0.71%.

International markets were mixed with Dow Jones Industrial Index down 0.38% to 19887.38 after it failed to break through the 20,000 level on Monday.

The French CAC 40 was 0.04% down, the German Dax was flat (0.02%) and the London FTSE gained a marginal 0.24%

Asian markets were also mixed with the Hang Seng 0.83% firmer at 22,744.85 points and the Nikkei dipped 0.79% to 19,301.44 points.

Brent crude was up 0.74% to $55.14 a barrel by midday after having lost up to 3% since the beginning of the year. The market is still apprehensive about the effect of higher US shale production. There is also a worry that last year’s Opec agreement to cut output may not hold.

Anglo American jumped 5.21% to R201.60 and BHP Billiton 2.74% to R228.44.

Anglogold Ashanti rose 1.27% to R158.13 and Harmony 1.32% to R32.80.

Anglo American Platinum gained 1.57% to R286.13.

Rand hedge Richemont surged 3.34% to R94.25, but British American Tobacco eased 0.27% to R772.55.

Financial services group Sanlam was up 1.28% at R65.49 with the former CEO Johan van Zyl taking over as chairman.

