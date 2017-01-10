Rand slightly firmer as euro gains on dollar

Markets

The rand was slightly firmer at midday on Tuesday against the dollar as the greenback weakened against the euro, but kept up the firmer trend against the pound and yen.

The British pound remains vulnerable after British Prime Minister Theresa May suggested in a TV interview that the country could be facing a so-called hard Brexit when negotiations with the EU commence in April.

At 11.40am the rand was at R13.6558 against the dollar from R13.6717.

It was at R14.4773 against the euro from R14.4528 and at R16.5744 against the pound from R16.6283.

The euro was at $1,0602 from $1,0573.

The dollar gained 0.13% against the Japanese yen to ¥115.92 and 0.20% against the British pound to $1,2138.

The rand has started the year on a firm footing, gaining 0.53% since last week after gaining 11.19% last year.

It has firmed 1.92% against the pound after gaining 25% in 2016.

"The rand is expected to remain resilient and range-bound for much of the first half of 2017 with R12.50/$ a realistic target," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) said.

The rand was expected to hold at R13.80/$ in a weakening trend should the dollar firm further, Nedbank said.

