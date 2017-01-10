Local bonds mark time in a narrow range in quiet trade

The South African bond market was stuck in a narrow trading range at lunchtime on Tuesday

The yield on the benchmark R186 was 8.79% after Monday’s 8.78%.

The rand, which usually mirrors the bond market battled to break out its recent dollar trading band.

"Today’s session is yet again looking a little light of data. We have to focus on what we will get from Donald Trump in tomorrow’s news conference," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at GKFX Financial Services.

"Usually a press conference such as this from a president [elect] would be of very little interest to the markets. However, a news conference from Trump has the potential for much more in the way of fireworks."

US markets, which usually set the pace for global markets, have rallied since November on Trump’s promise of ramped up fiscal spending and tax cuts.

US treasury bonds were a little weaker, with the yield on the 10-year note creeping up to 2.3740% from 2.3666%.

