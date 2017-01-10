Markets

Local bonds mark time in a narrow range in quiet trade

10 January 2017 - 13:30 PM Andries Mahlangu
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The South African bond market was stuck in a narrow trading range at lunchtime on Tuesday

The yield on the benchmark R186 was 8.79% after Monday’s 8.78%.

The rand, which usually mirrors the bond market battled to break out its recent dollar trading band.

"Today’s session is yet again looking a little light of data. We have to focus on what we will get from Donald Trump in tomorrow’s news conference," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at GKFX Financial Services.

"Usually a press conference such as this from a president [elect] would be of very little interest to the markets. However, a news conference from Trump has the potential for much more in the way of fireworks."

US markets, which usually set the pace for global markets, have rallied since November on Trump’s promise of ramped up fiscal spending and tax cuts.

US treasury bonds were a little weaker, with the yield on the 10-year note creeping up to 2.3740% from 2.3666%.

© Business Day

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to suffer ‘hard Brexit’ fears on ...
Markets
2.
Oil recovers but doubt over supply lingers
Markets
3.
Theresa May’s Brexit comment sends pound 0.7% ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and futures are weaker with the ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: What to expect from forex markets in 2017
Markets

Related Articles

Bonds mixed despite stronger rand
Markets

SA’s portfolio flows start 2017 on mixed note
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.