JSE slightly firmer as weaker oil price weighs on global markets

The JSE opened marginally firmer on Tuesday on higher platinum stocks in thin trade as the lower oil price weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones failed to break through the 20,000 level on Monday while Asian markets were mixed on Tuesday morning.

The Dow closed 0.38% lower, the Nikkei was down 0.79% and the Hang Seng rose 0.58%.

Brent crude has lost more than 3% since the beginning of the year on concern about the effect of higher US shale production. There is also a worry that last year’s Opec agreement to cut production will be not implemented.

In the near term, oil prices appeared overbought and a consolidation phase was warranted, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB) said.

"The market is watching a projected expansion of US stockpiles," Nedbank said.

Brent crude gained 0.59% to $55.06 a barrel in early morning trade on Tuesday. Gold was up 0.27% to $1,183.90/oz and platinum rose 0.29% to $976.46.

Analysts expect equity market volumes to pick up only later in the week when the US earnings season for the fourth quarter commences.

At 9.38am the all share was 0.23% higher at 51,168.20 and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.21%. Platinums added 1.20%, the gold index 0.59%, resources 0.56%, industrials 0.30% and general retailers 0.29%. Banks were down 0.27%.

Among the big miners, Anglo American added 1.01% to R193.54.

Anglo American Platinum was 1.70% higher at R286.50. Northam Platinum rose 1.49% to R46.18.

Barclays Africa lost 0.63% to R168.60.

Truworths added 0.97% to R77.37.

Murray & Roberts dropped 2.44% to R11.21, among construction stocks.

Property stocks with exposure to the UK market came under renewed pressure, with Capital & Counties down 1.62% to R47.37. Intu Properties dropped 1.47% to R45.55.

Rhodes Food added 2.21% to R27.75.

Brait shed 0.92% to R78.79.