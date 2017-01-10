JSE closes higher as miners shine ahead of US earnings reporting season

The JSE closed firmer on Tuesday as miners delivered a strong performance amid uncertainty about oil prices and earnings growth for US companies. Higher copper, zinc and palladium prices lifted miners on the day, with industrials also recovering in late afternoon trade, despite a slightly stronger rand.

Commodity prices were up toward the close with spot gold adding 0.82% to $1,190 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.68% to $980 an ounce.

The US earnings reporting season starts later in the week with JPMorgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo reporting fourth quarter numbers on Friday. The results will reflect last year’s strong dollar.

The consensus view is for companies to report a 5.8% rise in profits, with lower numbers set to put pressure on the Dow Jones, which has been struggling to break through the 20,000 benchmark. The Dow was down 10.16% at the JSE’s close with European markets mixed. The FTSE 100 was up 0.39% at record levels on the weaker pound. The German Dax was flat (+0.07%).

Brent crude was 0.52% higher at $55.02 a barrel; it is down 3.5% for the year so far.

The all share closed 1.35% higher at 51,740.20 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.61%. Resources climbed 3.41% and platinums added 2.34%. The gold index firmed 1.82%. Industrials closed 1.11% up. General retailers were down 2.04%. The SA listed property index lost 0.27%, and banks lost 0.16%.

Afrifocus Securities portfolio manager Ferdi Heyneke said it may be too early to say if miners would continue with their solid start to 2017 throughout the rest of the year. "A lot of the good news could already be priced in," he said. Heyneke said shares such as Anglo American and Kumba had a solid run last year, and that much will depend on commodity prices going forward.

"Having said that, many mining companies have completed restructuring processes, and with dividends set to be paid out again the market may react more favourably," Heyneke said.

Banks still have attractive valuations, although they pulled back on Tuesday. Retailers are still under pressure, reflecting the debt plight of consumers. "We saw a sharp pullback in Woolies on the day," said Heyneke.

In the property sector some consolidation was likely, "but the sector still looks reasonably attractive, bar those companies with exposure to the UK Brexit market," Heyneke said.