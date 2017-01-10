Gold hovers near five-week high

Bengaluru — Gold on Tuesday hovered near a five-week peak hit the session before, buoyed by a weaker US dollar and as the fear that Britain will not have a clean break with the EU stoked safe-haven buying.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,184.56/oz by 2.49am GMT. On Monday, it touched its highest since December 5 at $1,185.80.

US gold futures were steady at $1,184.60/oz.

"The comments on the UK around Brexit that impacted the pound saw some safe-haven buying," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

The pound slid on Tuesday after weekend comments from British Prime Minister Theresa May sparked talk that Britain would drastically rework trade relations with the EU after Brexit. Hynes added that gold was also getting support from strong physical buying in China ahead of the Lunar New Year later in January, although he said the longer-term price outlook would probably be tepid.

"The precious metal has got plenty of headwinds in the medium term. We are not expecting to see any particular upside to the rally we have seen in the past weeks. The outlook for rate hikes in the US will be the biggest driver of gold prices in 2017," Hynes added.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.3% at 101.64 on Tuesday.

Focus is turning towards a news conference on Wednesday when US president-elect Donald Trump may give more details on policies that could be implemented after he takes office on January 20.

"As Trump’s inauguration date nears, we suspect gold investors will monitor political developments more closely. Any significant ratcheting higher in geopolitical tensions could help trigger safe-haven bullion demand," HSBC analyst James Steel wrote in a note.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.06% to 805.00 tonnes on Monday. The holdings have dropped about 15% since the November US Presidential elections.

Silver was up 0.4% at $16.62/oz and platinum was 0.3% higher at $977.10.

Palladium eased 0.2% at $756.80/oz after rising to its highest in more than a month on Monday.

Reuters