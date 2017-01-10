Gold hits a high on Brexit jitters and looming Trump session with reporters

London — Gold rallied to its highest level in more than a month on Tuesday as the dollar dipped on jitters before a news conference by incoming US president Donald Trump on Wednesday and on the UK exit from the EU.

The market is looking for more clues on Trump’s spending plans in the first speech since his shock win in November, pushing the dollar lower.

The pound and stocks also slid on fear of a "hard" Brexit after British Prime Minister Theresa May said at the weekend she was not interested in Britain keeping "bits" of its EU membership.

Gold, often seen as an alternative investment during times of geopolitical and financial uncertainty, benefited from the risk-averse sentiment in the market.

Spot gold hit its highest since December 5 at $1,187.61 an ounce and was up 0.2% to $1,183.61 an ounce by 10.30am GMT.

US gold futures climbed 0.1% to $1,183.60 a ounce.

ABN AMRO commodity strategy Georgette Boele said the soft dollar, lower US yields and risk aversion created a supportive environment for gold. "We have this Trump conference coming up tomorrow, and the market seems to be a bit nervous," Boele said. But this sentiment would be short-lived with US interest rates expected to rise at least three times this year, denting the gold price.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost of holding the nonyielding asset while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.

Strong physical demand for the Chinese new year also buoyed prices, said Marex Spectron’s head of precious metals David Govett.

"Gold seems to be behaving true to January form at the moment, with physical demand picking up ahead of the Chinese lunar new year and investors starting to buy as the great unknown of the Trump presidency looms," he said.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 1.06% to 805.00 tons on Monday. The holdings have dropped about 15 percent since the November US presidential elections. Silver was flat at $16.57 an ounce and platinum was 0.4% higher at $970. Platinum rose to a two-month high of $981.90 an ounce in the last session.

Palladium was set to gain for the sixth session running, up 0.1% at $754.50 an ounce after hitting its highest level in more than a month on Monday.

Reuters