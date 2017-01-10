Gentle seesaw action for the rand and the dollar

The rand was slightly firmer on Tuesday afternoon against the dollar, a little diminished by the failure of Dow Jones to break 20,000 points.

Rand Merchant Bank’s Stephan Pienaar said further small downward dollar moves were possible, but the overall outlook was "boring trade without meaningful direction".

With markets adjusting steadily into the New Year, the big story was the pound’s effect on the local currency, said Pienaar.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s comments "seemingly favouring a hard Brexit has seen the sterling under considerable pressure, which has not really eased despite her attempts to backtrack".

On Sunday, May revived investor worries about the UK’s future relationship with the EU.

At 3.35am, the rand was at R13.6985 against the dollar from R13.6717. It was at R14.4785 against the euro from R14.4528 and at R16.6701 against the pound from R16.6283.

The euro was $1,057 from $1,0573.