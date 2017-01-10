Futures gain ground as JSE all share closes 1.35% up

South African futures were firmer on Tuesday as the JSE all share closed sharply higher on rocketing mining shares. Mining stocks gained on firmer commodity prices, but general retailers were under pressure.

The all share closed 1.35% higher at 51,740.20 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 1.61%. Resources climbed 3.41% and platinums added 2.34%. The gold index firmed 1.82%. Industrials closed 1.11% up. General retailers were down 2.04%. The SA listed property index lost 0.27%, and banks lost 0.16%.

The Dow Jones was flat in early evening trade (-0.09%) while European markets were firmer to flat. The FTSE 100 gained 0.50%, but the German Dax was only up 0.07%.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had gained 1.73% to 45,527 points, with 28,047 contracts traded from 17,535 on Monday.