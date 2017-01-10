Bonds unchanged ahead of Trump press event

The South African bond market was unchanged in the late afternoon on Tuesday as the market awaited direction from president-elect Donald Trump’s comments to reporters on Wednesday.

At 3.57pm, the yield on the benchmark R186 was unchanged at 8.78%.

The rand was R13.6974 from a previous R13.6717.

The R186 has had a good start to the year, gaining 1.46% in yield. It firmed 8.71% last year.

Foreign flows into the SA bond market amounted to R443m in the first trading week of the year.

But analysts warn foreign sentiment remains volatile.

"Any deterioration in local politics, social unrest, geopolitical tensions or emerging market developments were likely to impact sentiment," Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking analysts said.

US treasury bonds were a little weaker, with the yield on the 10-year note creeping up to 2.3822% from 2.3666%.