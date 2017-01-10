Bonds mixed despite stronger rand

The South African bond market was mixed on Tuesday morning despite a stronger rand.

The yield on the benchmark R186 held steady, while the R207 was slightly weaker.

At 8.46am, the benchmark R186 remained unchanged at 8.78% and the R207 was bid at 7.995% from 7.985%.

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler said in a note that the bond market, specifically the benchmark R186, had been rallying slightly since the middle of December, moving from a peak of 9.10% to close to 8.78% on Monday.

Butler also said that liquidity was improving as people returned from their festive season break.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst Gordon Kerr said local bonds remained resilient despite quiet flows.

Kerr said many investors were waiting for Tuesday’s auction as the next gauge of demand. He said the Treasury was looking to issue R2037s (R800m), R214s (R700m) and R2048s (R850m) and the stocks on offer represented a good opportunity to add duration to portfolios.

US treasury bonds were a little stronger on Tuesday morning, with the yield on the 10-year note dipping to 2.3731% from 2.4195%.

The rand, which is one of the big drivers in the bond market, was at R13.6351 to the dollar, from a previous close of R13.6717.