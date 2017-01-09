Markets

Rand steady at weaker levels

09 January 2017 - 12:36 PM Andries Mahlangu
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS
A five rand coin. Picture: REUTERS

The rand steadied at weaker levels against the dollar at midday on Monday but stood tall against the weaker pound, which suffered from fresh Brexit jitters.

The rand-dollar currency pair is likely to take guidance from offshore, with several US Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak in the afternoon.

"The obvious headlines from these comments will be anything around the number of Fed rate hikes in 2017, with three hikes still on the table after last week’s hawkish [Federal open market committee] meeting minutes," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at GKFX Financial Services.

Higher US rates make the dollar more appealing as they boost returns on assets denominated in the currency.

At 11.44am, the rand was at R13.7708 to the dollar from Friday’s close at R13.7273. It was at R14.5054 to the euro from R14.4553, and at R16.7324 to the pound from R16.8204.

The euro was at $1.0532 from $1.0529.

© Business Day 2017

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Theresa May’s Brexit comment sends pound 0.7% ...
Markets
2.
Will Dow Jones crack 20,000 today?
Markets
3.
Car makers to drive up palladium use
Markets
4.
Rand steady at weaker levels
Markets
5.
Directionless JSE loses steam on low volume after ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand weakens as dollar firms on prospect of further US rate hikes
Markets

Theresa May’s Brexit comment sends pound 0.7% down against rand
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.