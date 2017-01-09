Rand steady at weaker levels

The rand steadied at weaker levels against the dollar at midday on Monday but stood tall against the weaker pound, which suffered from fresh Brexit jitters.

The rand-dollar currency pair is likely to take guidance from offshore, with several US Federal Reserve officials scheduled to speak in the afternoon.

"The obvious headlines from these comments will be anything around the number of Fed rate hikes in 2017, with three hikes still on the table after last week’s hawkish [Federal open market committee] meeting minutes," said James Hughes, chief market analyst at GKFX Financial Services.

Higher US rates make the dollar more appealing as they boost returns on assets denominated in the currency.

At 11.44am, the rand was at R13.7708 to the dollar from Friday’s close at R13.7273. It was at R14.5054 to the euro from R14.4553, and at R16.7324 to the pound from R16.8204.

The euro was at $1.0532 from $1.0529.

