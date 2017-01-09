Rand firms slightly as dollar gains on yen and sterling

The rand was slightly firmer in late afternoon trade on Monday as the dollar recorded gains against the yen and sterling, but stabilised against the euro.

Trade was quiet with no market-moving data released on the day.

The rand usually tracks the euro as the EU is SA’s biggest trading partner.

The pound was weaker against the dollar after comments by British Prime Minister Theresa May pointed to a possible "hard Brexit". An expected three interest-rate increases in the US this year supported the dollar.

At 3.30pm the rand was at R13.6823 against the dollar from Friday’s R13.7273. It was at R14.4016 to the euro from R14.4553 and at R16.6133 to the pound from R16.8204.

The euro was at $1,0526 from $1,0529.

The dollar gained 0.87% against the British pound to £1.2142 and 0.47% against the yen to $116.4675.

TreasuryOne head of dealing Wichard Cilliers said the lack of data meant US jobs numbers shaped the market.

US wages grew 2.9% in 2016, the strongest pace since June 2009, strengthening the case for interest rate increases in the US.

Nonfarm jobs increased by 156,000 in December from an expected 183,000, but unemployment ticked up to 4.7% from 4.6%.