MARKET WRAP: JSE and futures are weaker with the rand giving little direction

Resources and miners softened on the JSE on Monday, outweighing the effect of firmer banks trading firmer. At R9bn at the close, volume was lower than last Friday’s.

The rand also failed to provide much direction. In late trade, it was R13.6999/$ from R13.7273. Bonds, however, were slightly stronger as liquidity rose. The benchmark R186 was bid at 8.790% from Friday’s 8.825% and the R207 at 7.995% from 8.025%.

Brent oil was 1.95% lower at $55.69 a barrel in late trade as Opec’s output curb seemed on shaky ground.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.27%, after hitting a high of 7,239.26 earlier. The German Dax was 0.49% lower.

The all share closed 0.32% lower at 51,049.70 and the blue-chip top 40 eased 0.34%. The gold index closed 1.85% lower, despite the spot gold price firming 0.61% to $1,179.24 at the close.

Platinums were 1.23% weaker and resources shed 0.93%. General retailers lost 0.46%; banks rose 0.50%. The listed property index lifted 0.30%. The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.35% lower at the JSE’s close.

But analysts remained upbeat. "There was opportunity in emerging markets," said Franklin Templeton analyst Thomas Nelson.

BHP Billiton weakened 0.86% to R222.35, and on the weaker price Sasol eased 0.64% to R401.02.

Harmony fell 2.34% to R32.55 and Sibanye softened 0.59% to R26.85.

Nedbank gained 1.65% to R238.97 and Standard 0.80% to R151.58.

Liberty Holdings was 1.32% weaker at R112.87.

Steinhoff was 2.29% lower R67.40.

It was a tough day for stocks with UK exposure as a hard Brexit looked likelier. Property companies were hit hard with Intu falling 2.67% to R46.23 and Capital & Counties 3.31% to R48.15.

Futures weakened in line with the JSE. At 5.45pm, the near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.52% to 44,800 points, with 17,535 contracts traded from 30,199 on Friday.