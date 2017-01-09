JSE opens second week of 2017 in upbeat mood

The JSE started the second week of the year in an upbeat mood, with banks, retailers and industrials firming following last week’s positive ending.

The market was partly supported by marginally higher commodity prices and a strong Dow on Friday, closing just shy of the 20,000 mark.

The all share gained 1.11% in the first week of trading of 2017.

Chinese markets were firmer on Monday, with the Hang Seng gaining 0.21% and the Shanghai Composite rising 0.54%.

The Nikkei was closed for a public holiday.

Spot gold was 0.15% up at $1,1173/oz and platinum rose 0.20% to $971.76/oz.

The global economy entered the new year on a happy note as the growth momentum picked up and the policy backdrop was still supportive for financial markets, said Barclays Research analysts.

"However, the policy outlook remained highly uncertain, with risks from US trade policies, China’s capital outflows, Brexit negotiations and elections across Europe," Barclays said.

At 9.35am the all share was 0.26% up at 51,347.40 and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.35%. Banks added 0.73%, food and drug retailers 0.70%, general retailers 0.41% and industrials 0.38%.

Analysts said sentiment was likely to remain positive after Friday’s strong US wage growth data, which grew at the strongest pace since 2009, indicating a buoyant economy.

US nonfarm payroll data showed that 156,000 jobs were created in December from an expected 183,000, but unemployment ticked up to 4.7% from 4.6%.

On the JSE, rand hedges were supported by the weaker rand, with Anheuser-Busch InBev gaining 1.63% to R1,470. Richemont added 1.13% to R91.40.

Among banks, Nedbank rose 1.23% to R237.99 and Standard Bank was up 0.84% to R151.64.

Massmart was 2.57% higher at R125.49, Shoprite was up 0.73% to R168.55 and Woolworths rose 0.62% to R70.20.

MTN softened 1.01% to R133.58.

Remgro lost 0.41% to R226.56.

Nampak was 1.29% lower at R18.32.