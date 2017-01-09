JSE closes weaker in slow start to week as miners retreat

The JSE closed weaker on Monday in thin trade as resources and platinums softened, and firmer banks failed to lift the overall market on the day. The value of volumes traded was R9bn at the close — even lower than last week Friday. The market failed to find direction as a promising mining rally on the FTSE fizzled out amid a stable rand and mixed commodity prices.

Brent oil was 1.95% lower at $55.69 a barrel in late afternoon trade on concerns that the production freeze agreement reached earlier among Opec members may not be implemented.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.27% after hitting a high of 7,239.26 in early morning trade; the German Dax was 0.49% lower.

The all share closed 0.32% lower at 51,049.70 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.34%. The gold index closed 1.85% lower, despite the spot gold price firming 0.61% to $1,179.24 at the close.

Platinums were 1.23% weaker and resources shed 0.93%. General retailers lost 0.46%; banks rose 0.50%; and the South African-listed property index lifted 0.30%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.35% lower at the JSE’s close.

Despite the soft start to the second trading week of the year, analysts remained optimistic about the prospects in the rest of the year. "There was opportunity in emerging markets relative to developed markets," said Franklin Templeton analyst Thomas Nelson, which include economic trends, flexibility in monetary policy, corporate fundamentals and valuations. "However, in the short term there may be headwinds for emerging market countries, given greater macro uncertainty with the incoming US Republican administration," Nelson said.

According to Nelson, Trump’s campaign promises and policy proposals, such as trade protectionism, may pose a risk for emerging markets, but there were checks and balances in the US Congress.

BHP Billiton was 0.86% lower at R222.35.

Sasol was 0.64% lower at R401.02 on the weaker oil price.

Among gold shares Harmony was 2.34% lower at R32.55; Sibanye softened 0.59% to R26.85.

Nedbank gained 1.65% to R238.97; Standard Bank added 0.80% to R151.58.

Liberty Holdings was 1.32% weaker at R112.87.

Woolworths was 1.19% lower at R68.94.

Steinhoff was 2.29% lower at R67.40.

It was a bad day for stocks with exposure to the UK market as fear of a "hard Brexit" mounted following assurances by British Prime Minister Theresa May that the UK will leave the EU. May rejected criticism that the UK government was following a "muddled approach" to negotiations with the EU, set to start in April.

Property companies were particularly hard hit, with Intu losing 2.67% to R46.23. Capital & Counties was 3.31% lower at R48.15.

Brait’s slide continued, closing 3.38% lower at R79.52. It is down 9% so far in 2017 after losing 47.5% in 2016.

Hyprop rose 2.16% to R122.99 among property stocks. Resilient rose 1.22% to R116.

MTN ended the day 1.22% off at R133.29.

Remgro was 1.26% lower at R224.64.

PSG dropped 1.39% to R219.30.