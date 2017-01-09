Global markets have tentative start to 2017ahead of Brexit and Trump

London — The dollar edged higher on Monday, boosted by robust US wage growth data strengthening the case for more Federal Reserve interest rate increases, while the pound fell on Prime Minister Theresa May’s hint at no membership of the EU’s single market.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index nonetheless hit a record high as the London markets began the first full trading week of 2017. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% in early deals.

The pound was the big mover on currency markets, falling against the dollar and the euro in reaction to weekend comments from May that were interpreted as suggesting the country could face a "hard Brexit" without access to the single market when it leaves the EU. "The rise in the FTSE is really down to the weakness in sterling, but the Brexit news is not great so I don’t see the FTSE gaining too much," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market strategist at London Capital Group.

In Asia, MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index was flat on Monday, having risen as much as 0.5% after posting a rare loss in the previous session. Australia’s S&P/ASX200 rose 0.9%, while Hong Kong shares rose 0.2%. Trading was light because of Japan having a holiday.

A focus for the week will be a news conference on Wednesday at which US president-elect Donald Trump may give more details of his policies before his January 20 inauguration. Expectations of more economic stimulus from a Trump administration have helped push US stocks and bond yields higher since his victory in the November 8 election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average came within one point of the 20,000 mark for the first time on Friday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.

Friday’s closely watched US employment report showed fewer jobs than forecast were created last month, although a rebound in wages indicated economic strength and set the stage for more Fed hikes later in the year.

The dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, was just about in positive territory. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0544, while the yen fell 0.3% to 117.21 per dollar.

The pound fell 0.9% to 1.2172, its lowest point since late October at $1.2163, and dropped more than 1% against the euro to an eight-week low of 85.65p. This followed comments from May that she was not interested in keeping "bits of membership" of the EU when the country exits.

"Since October it’s become clear that sterling has a very binary relationship with political news, and anything which suggests a ‘hard Brexit’ sends sterling down, and anything that suggests a ‘soft Brexit’ sends sterling up. That’s been the case since the party conference in October," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley.

German bonds

German 10-year government bond yields, the benchmark for eurozone borrowing costs, last stood at 0.29%, down 0.5 basis points on Monday. It earlier rose close to 0.33%, its highest since December 19, after data showed German exports rose 3.9% in November, their strongest monthly gain since May 2012 and far ahead of forecast.

Oil prices fell on a surge in Iranian exports and as US producers added more rigs. Brent crude, the international benchmark, last traded at $56.68 a barrel, down 43c.

