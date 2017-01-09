Markets

Futures weaker as JSE starts second week of 2017 on a subdued note

09 January 2017 - 18:21 PM Staff Writer
JSE electronic board. Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
South African futures weakened in line with the JSE on Monday as miners dragged the all share lower despite buoyancy in banks.

The rand gave little direction to the market. In early evening trade the local currency was at R13.6999/$ from R13.7273.

The all share closed 0.32% lower at 51,049.70 and the blue-chip top 40 dropped 0.34%. The gold index closed 1.85% lower, despite the spot-gold price firming 0.61% to $1,179.24 at the close.

Platinums were 1.23% weaker and resources shed 0.93%. General retailers lost 0.46%; banks rose 0.50%; and the South African-listed property index lifted 0.30%.

Nedbank gained 1.65% to R238.97.

The Dow Jones industrial average was 0.28% lower at the JSE’s close.

European markets were mixed with the FTSE 100 gaining 0.17%. The Paris CAC 40 was 0.76% weaker. The German Dax was 0.51% lower.

At 5.45pm, the local near-dated top-40 Alsi futures index had lost 0.52% to 44,800 points, with 17,535 contracts traded from 30,199 on Friday.

