Directionless JSE loses steam on low volume after an early rally

Trading on the JSE struggled to find a clear path at the start of a new week as trading volumes remained low.

The all share was relatively flat, slipping by 0.06% to 51,187.60 points at lunchtime, having rallied earlier in the session by as much as 0.65%.

Gold miners eased 1.37%, after rising for three weeks running. Locally listed stocks with exposure to the UK were under pressure with the pound weakening on renewed Brexit worries.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Britain would make a definitive break with the EU while still seeking to negotiate the best possible access to the trading bloc’s common market, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Europe’s leading markets were mixed, with UK’s FTSE 100 gaining 0.26% on account of a weaker pound, but France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 lost 0.59% and 0.48%, respectively. US stock futures suggested a narrowly mixed session on Wall Street in the afternoon.

The gold price was up 0.37% up at $1‚1176/oz and platinum lost 0.04% to $969.44/oz.

In golds, Harmony fell 3.03% and AngloGold Ashanti 2.09%.

Among platinum stocks, Anglo American was the biggest loser followed by Northam Platinum.

Barclays Africa and First Rand shed 0.06% and 0.29% respectively.

Property companies Capital and Counties and Intu Properties lost 1.81% and 2.06% respectively.