Bonds on weaker footing, track global developments

The South African bond market softened at the start of the week, which will probably be dictated to by global developments.

US president-elect Donald Trump will feature prominently when he delivers his first speech since his election in November.

"This will undoubtedly contain a lot of politicking, but what the markets care about is really just whether he’ll push his promised fiscal package," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

The yield on the R186 bond was at 8.840% in early trade, from 8.825% on Friday. The rand, which is one of the big drivers in the bond market, was at R13.79 to the dollar, from highs of R13.49 last week.

US Treasuries weakened slightly, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at 2.4260% from 2.4195% following the nonfarm payrolls report for December

US nonfarm payrolls disappointed on the headline number in December, but wage growth picked up.

Higher earnings are likely to cause higher inflation, which would support the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates at least three times this year.