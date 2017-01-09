Bonds firmer as market liquidity picks up

The South African bond market was slightly stronger on Monday afternoon as market liquidity improved after a thin festive season.

At 3.33pm the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.790% from Friday’s 8.825% and the R207 at 7.995% from 8.025%.

Standard Bank’s Warrick Butler said the transaction flow should pick up this week and reduce volatility.

Key to the bond market this year will be US president-elect Donald Trump’s policies which will dictate the direction of capital flows.

The US Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates at least three times this year with positive data out of the country already conducive to this.

The benchmark 10-year bond was at 2.3785% from Friday’ 2.4195%.