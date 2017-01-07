US dollar recovers ground after jobs report

New York — Global equity prices edged lower on Friday after December’s US nonfarm payrolls report showed a slowing in hiring but an increase in wages, setting the economy up for further interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve this year.

The jobs report sent the dollar to session highs against several major currencies, and US Treasury debt yields rallied from multi-week lows.

US employment increased less than expected in December but a rebound in wages pointed to sustained labor market momentum that sets up the economy for stronger growth and could drive the Fed to consider raising interest rates as early as the first quarter.

"There’s still improvement to be made, especially with the labor force participation rate being low, but conditions seem to be close to what the Fed might be happy with," said Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist, at Wells Fargo Funds Management, in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

MSCI’s world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, snapped a three-day gaining streak to dip 0.17%.

The index found some support on Wall Street as the S&P 500 treaded water in choppy trading and the Nasdaq inched towards a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.7 points, or 0.03%, to 19,892.59, the S&P 500 gained 0.54 points, or 0.02%, to 2,269.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 17.81 points, or 0.32%, to 5,505.75.

European shares rallied from lows on Friday after the US jobs data. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.18% at 1,442.98.

The dollar recovered ground after two straight days of losses against a basket of major currencies. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.25% to 101.77.

In bond markets, US Treasury debt yields rose across the board. Yields on benchmark US 10-year notes rose from a five-week trough, while those on 30-year bonds recovered from a seven-week low following the jobs data.

"The wage pressure number will give the Fed enough ammunition to consider raising rates again perhaps in the first quarter," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at US Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City, Missouri.

The US 10-year note was down 11/32 in price to yield 2.407%, compared with 2.368% late on Thursday.

The stronger dollar weighed on dollar-denominated commodity prices.

Gold slipped from a one-month high touched in the previous session. Spot gold fell 0.27% to $1,177.26 an ounce.

Oil prices were dragged down by concerns that not all Opec producers will cut output in line with an agreement reached in November.

Brent crude was down 0.19% at $56.7 a barrel, while US crude was down 0.09% at $53.71.

Reuters