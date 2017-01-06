Staying put in JSE was better option

SA’s bond and equity markets recorded their biggest outflows yet in 2016, but foreign investors could have received better returns than on the Dow Jones industrial average had they kept their money here.

Local bond and equity markets together lost R99.4bn in outflows last year. Equity markets saw an outflow of R127.9bn, with the bond market recording inflows of R28.5bn.

In spite of the sell-off, which accelerated in December after the election of Donald Trump as US president, foreign investors could have experienced total returns of 16.5% on the JSE top 40 in 2016. Local investors received only 1.7% in rand.

The Dow Jones ended 2016 13.42% higher in dollar terms.

The sterling performance for foreign investors on the JSE was due to the 11% appreciation in the rand against the dollar.

Dollar-based total returns on the all-bond index jumped 30%, after a 29% decline in 2015.

The declining trend in foreign investment on the JSE started in September 2016 after the National Prosecuting Authority announced it intended charging Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with fraud.

Although the charges were later dropped, sentiment remained negative until the end of December, with outflows reaching a monthly R8.8bn.

Analysts expected global risk aversion to prevail in 2017, which could keep flows to SA and other emerging markets limited, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

"However, should the rand remain resilient, dollar-based returns are likely to outstrip that of rand-based returns in 2017," Nedbank said.