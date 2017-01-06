Staying put in JSE was better option
SA’s bond and equity markets recorded their biggest outflows yet in 2016, but foreign investors could have received better returns than on the Dow Jones industrial average had they kept their money here.
Local bond and equity markets together lost R99.4bn in outflows last year. Equity markets saw an outflow of R127.9bn, with the bond market recording inflows of R28.5bn.
In spite of the sell-off, which accelerated in December after the election of Donald Trump as US president, foreign investors could have experienced total returns of 16.5% on the JSE top 40 in 2016. Local investors received only 1.7% in rand.
The Dow Jones ended 2016 13.42% higher in dollar terms.
The sterling performance for foreign investors on the JSE was due to the 11% appreciation in the rand against the dollar.
Dollar-based total returns on the all-bond index jumped 30%, after a 29% decline in 2015.
The declining trend in foreign investment on the JSE started in September 2016 after the National Prosecuting Authority announced it intended charging Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan with fraud.
Although the charges were later dropped, sentiment remained negative until the end of December, with outflows reaching a monthly R8.8bn.
Analysts expected global risk aversion to prevail in 2017, which could keep flows to SA and other emerging markets limited, Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.
"However, should the rand remain resilient, dollar-based returns are likely to outstrip that of rand-based returns in 2017," Nedbank said.
Outperformance on an index-based calculation seemed unlikely at this stage, analysts said, as the 50-, 100-and 200-day moving averages of the Top 40 were all declining in early trading in 2017.
The JSE’s outperformance in dollar terms comes as the latest data from the Institute for International Finance show that at just $28bn, capital inflows to emerging markets were at their weakest since 2008 and 90% lower than the average in the period between 2010 and 2014.
Despite the outflows, emerging markets have increased their risk profiles with the Capital Economics risk indicator at a 13-year low.
"However, risks vary across different regions, with Latin America the most vulnerable," Momentum Investments said in a note to subscribers.
The JSE should benefit from risk-on trade should the US Federal Reserve adopt a less hawkish stance towards interest rate increases.
Momentum said the market was expecting three US rate increases this year. But it could out to be two only as the Fed was likely to err on the side of caution initially, while navigating an uncertain political transition with president-elect Trump.
That could make emerging market assets more attractive, which were sold off in response to the market’s hawkish interpretation of the Fed’s signal of three more increases for 2017.
A stronger dollar could affect earnings of US companies in the longer term, resulting in some pullback on the Dow.
"US equities are likely to do no better from present levels than grind higher, given the mature state of the business cycle, and the likely strengthening of the dollar," Capital Economics said.
Volatility was likely to continue in 2017, much as in 2016, TreasuryOne analyst Wichard Cilliers said.
The biggest factor affecting markets at the moment was uncertainty.
"Prepare for a bumpy year," Cilliers said.
