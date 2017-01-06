Rand weaker as dollar recovers ahead of US jobs data

The rand was weaker in midday trade on Friday as the dollar recovered from the previous day’s rout, with traders waiting for US jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of possible US interest-rate hikes this year.

The rand surged to a four-week best level against the dollar on Thursday as the greenback fell against a basket of major currencies, triggered by ambiguous signals from the minutes of the Federal Reserve December meeting. However, some short-covering saw the US unit staging a comeback on Thursday.

Dow Jones Newswires quoted analysts as saying investors were avoiding making major moves until they see the US nonfarm parolls data.

"Ahead of the US jobs data today, investors are taking a wait-and-see stance," thus limiting the upward momentum, IG Securities market analyst Junichi Ishikawa told the newswire.

In addition to the US nonfarm payrolls data, US trade balance data for November is also due for release on Friday.

At 11.46am, the rand was R13.6417 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5792. It was R14.4588 to the euro from R14.4026 and R16.8969 to the pound from R16.8631.

The euro was at $1.06 from $1.0606.

Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said that while the Fed expected a return to full employment in the medium term, inflation reaching the 2% target this year and more aggressive rate hikes as a result, monetary policy normalisation would be gradual and might warrant a downward revision to their rate hike profile if growth and fiscal expansion disappointed this year.

"Current data suggests that while gains in the job market are still prevalent, that momentum may be slowing. We remain longer term dollar bulls despite the prospect for a short term pullback," the bank said.

On Thursday night, Japanese investment bank Nomura forecast "a relatively benign depreciation to R15.50/$ at end-2017".

This would indicate the rand weakening about 12% this year from the R13.64/$ it was trading at on Friday morning.

The forecast is mainly based on the assumption the dollar will strengthen against most currencies, and the rand is expected to fare better than its peers such as the Turkish lira, said Peter Attard Montalto, Nomura’s head of emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa economics.