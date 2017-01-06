Rand weaker as dollar recovers after Thursday’s rout

The rand was weaker on Friday morning as the dollar gained on short-covering after dipping as a result of ambiguous signals from the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

Dow Jones Newswires reports that the dollar’s recovery came after Thursday’s rout, in which investors seemed to have offloaded their bets on a higher dollar after the dovish minutes from the Federal Reserve.

This marked a partial reversal of the currency’s strengthening since Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential elections in early November.

The newswire said investors largely sat on the sidelines ahead of the closely-monitored US jobs report for December that will be out later on Friday.

"Ahead of the US jobs data today, investors are taking a wait-and-see stance," thus limiting the upward momentum, said IG Securities market analyst Junichi Ishikawa.

"Investors are avoiding making major moves until they see the jobs data," said Ishikawa.

In addition to the US nonfarm payrolls data, the US trade balance data for November is also due for release on Friday.

At 8.56am the rand was at R13.6644 against the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5792. It was at R14.4487 to the euro from R14.4026 and R16.9075 to the pound from R16.8631.

The euro was at $1.0575 from $1.0606.