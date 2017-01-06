Nomura forecasts a 12% weakening of the rand this year

Japanese investment bank Nomura forecast "a relatively benign depreciation to R15.50/$ at end-2017" in a research note released on Thursday evening.

This would indicate about a 12% weakening of the rand over the coming year from the R13.64/$ it was trading at on at Friday morning.

The forecast is mainly based on the assumption the dollar will strengthen against most currencies, and the rand is expected to fare better than its peers such as the Turkish lira, Nomura’s head of emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa economics Peter Attard Montalto wrote in the note.

The report started with an acknowledgement that Nomura’s rand forecast for 2016 had been way off the mark, predicting the rand would weaken from R15.74/$ to about R19/$ when it actually ended last year 11% stronger.

Attard Montalto said this forecast was based on the assumption the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates four times over 2016, whereas it actually only raised interest rates once.

"We do regret it and the lesson to learn was we did not change our rand forecast fast enough in the first quarter of 2016 as Fed rate hike potential rapidly fell away and the emerging market carry rally gained legs and momentum," Attard Montalto wrote.

"While we did downwardly revise our forecast in several steps through the year to R14.75/$ most recently in mid-November, we should have done it much earlier and more significantly."

Moody’s announced it will publish reviews of SA’s sovereign rating on April 7, August 11 and November 24.

S&P Global Ratings on June 2 and November 24. Fitch has not published exact dates, but its reviews are expected in mid-year and again at the end of 2017.

"2016 taught us that ratings agencies are often ready to give more benefit of the doubt on reforms and find it too hard to take decisions at the edge of a junk rating on major medium-run issues such as where per capita income growth will be," Attard Montalto wrote.

"Ultimately, that benefit of the doubt could run out as unemployment is likely to continue to grind higher and a downgrade [is possible] mid-year from Moody’s and possibly from Fitch at end-2017. S&P could still downgrade to junk mid-year, particularly depending on the situation at Eskom, which we expect to show further deterioration in credit metrics when including nuclear and its wider monopolistic mind-set."