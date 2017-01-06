Markets

Market data - January 5 2017

06 January 2017 - 10:10 AM
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Bonds

Unit trusts

Fixed deposits

Preference shares

Fuel prices 

Sanlam Stratus funds

Liberty 

Africa investor

Fairbairn 

Selected global stocks 

Metals 

Cross rates

Forward rates 

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Staying put in JSE was better option
Markets
2.
Nomura forecasts a 12% weakening of the rand this ...
Markets
3.
Rand loses ground after strong run
Markets
4.
Yuan’s surge knocks dollar as China moves on ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and futures weaken, but miners ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.