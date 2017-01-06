JSE rebounds on stronger industrial, property stocks

The JSE was firmer at midday as industrial and property stocks rebounded in thin-volume trade.

Volumes were low, with the value traded amounting to R3.1bn as the market eyed the release of US nonfarm payroll data for December later in die afternoon.

Industrials ended 2016 8.59% lower. The SA listed property sector ended 2016 3.84% up.

Banks and financials were higher from oversold levels on Thursday, but food and drug retailers remained under pressure.

At 12.02pm the all share was 0.98% higher at 50,970.20 and the benchmark top 40 had gained 1.18%. Industrials were up 1.18%, and the SA listed property index had gained 1.05%.

The gold index was up 0.94%, recording further gains from Thursday after the release of less hawkish minutes from the US Federal Reserve. The gold index gained 3.7% on Thursday. Financials were up 0.84% and banks rose 0.79%.

Food and drug retailers shed 0.51%.

The platinum price rose 0.11% to $967.44 an ounce after a weak start in the morning, with gold marginally weaker at $1,178 an ounce.

Brent oil rose 0.44% to $57.16 a barrel.

Among individual shares Glencore was up 1.68% to R49.06.

Global luxury goods firm Richemont rose 2.22% to R89.84 in what has been a generally good morning for rand hedges.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was up 0.81% at R1,448.59 and British American Tobacco gained 0.70% to R773.60.

Among gold stocks Sibanye rose 0.92% to R27.39.

FirstRand added 0.95% to R53.15. Standard Bank rose 0.88% to R150.32.

Among financials Old Mutual rose 1.16% to R34.94.

Dis-Chem Pharmacies lost 1.63% to R21.73.

Among property stocks Growthpoint added 1.36% to R26.05. MAS real estate jumped 3.33% to R21.70.

Mediclinic added 1.23% to R132.00.