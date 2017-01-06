JSE firms as weaker rand boosts industrials in all-round recovery

The JSE ended the first trading week of 2017 on a high note, closing firmer on Friday as US jobs data indicated a greater likelihood of further US interest-rate increases this year.

After a firm opening on Tuesday, the all share contracted in the following two sessions, but closed higher on Friday giving it a 1.11% gain for the week.

The US Federal Reserve has pencilled in three interest-rate increases for this year. But with wages growing 2.9% in 2016, the strongest pace since June 2009, the Fed could well raise rates further to curtail inflationary pressures.

Nonfarm jobs increased by 156,000 in December from an expected 183,000, but unemployment ticked up to 4.7% from 4.6%.

The jobs data caused the dollar to firm and the rand to weaken, and so provided a fillip for the all share with industrial and property stocks leading the way albeit in low volume trade.

The value of shares traded at the close amounted to R10.8bn, up from the R5bn on the final trading day of 2016.

The rising average hourly earnings in the US would offer encouragement to the Fed, after having been frustrated throughout the recovery at the lack of progress despite unemployment having fallen considerably, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

Should earnings continue on the current trajectory then inflationary pressures should continue to build, he said. "This would enable the Fed to raise interest rates three times this year as planned, even in the absence of a large fiscal stimulus package from a Trump government."

But with wages rising and unemployment low, any stimulus may force the Fed to raise interest rates even more, he said.

The all share closed 1.47% higher at 51,216 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 1.77%. Industrials gained 2.07% and the South African listed property index 1.37%. Banks rose 1.01% and financials 1%. Resources gained 0.71% but platinums dropped 0.45%.

The Dow was 0.20% lower at the JSE’s close. European markets were little moved, yet displayed a weaker bias, as the FTSE 100 lost 0.01% and Germany’s Dax 0.06%.

Brent crude was flat at $56.89 a barrel.

Despite the positive start to the year, political risks were likely to affect the JSE as part of a fundamental rejection of the political class by the populace, Capital Economics analyst Neil Shearing said.

He said SA, along with Mexico, may be the hardest hit as part of rising populism in emerging markets. "Disenchantment with the perceived corruption of President Jacob Zuma is building."

Glencore rose 1.80% to R49.12 and Sasol 1.03% to R403.60.

Global luxury goods producer Richemont gained 2.83% to R90.38 and Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.67% at R1,446.49.

Barclays Africa did best of the big four banks, adding 1.62% to R169.50 while FirstRand rose 1.1% to R53.23.

Old Mutual was 1.07% higher at R34.91.

Retailer Lewis shed 10.16% to R39.87.

In the property sector Redefine added 2.33% to R11.40, Growthpoint 1.56% to R26.10 and Rockcastle 1.68% to R35.09.

MTN leapt 3.24% to R134.94, while Naspers jumped 4.9% to R2,121.50.

Remgro was 1.58% higher at R227.50.

Transaction Capital ended the day 2.11% lower at R13.91.

© Business Day