Gold slips from one-month high after US data

London — Gold slipped on Friday from the previous day’s one-month high as the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies, lifted by US nonfarm payrolls data that showed a slowing in hiring last month but an increase in wages.

The report supported the view that the US Federal Reserve will press ahead with interest rate increases this year, analysts said.

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,175.90 an ounce by 3.26pm GMT. The metal was still 2.2% higher this week, its biggest weekly rise in two months, helped by a broad weakening of the dollar earlier in the week and a retreat in US bond yields. But with markets uncertain ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, investors turned cautious after gold reached its highest since December 5 at $1,184.90 on Thursday.

"Any profit that can be booked at this early stage is welcomed by most, so that’s why we’re seeing a scaling back a bit," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,176.30.

Non-farm payroll data showed that the US added 156,000 jobs in December, less than expected, but a rebound in wages pointed to sustained labour market momentum, stronger growth and further interest rate rises from the Fed.