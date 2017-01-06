Bonds shrug off weaker rand, but liquidity still constrained

South African bonds were a smidgen firmer in early trade on Friday, shrugging off a weaker rand.

Liquidity in the local fixed-interest market remains constrained however, with activity expected to start picking up only from next week when the majority of players start returning to the trading floor after the festive season break.

At 8.41am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.840% from Thursday’s 8.855%, while the R207 was unchanged at 8.035%.

The rand was at R13.6545 against the dollar, having come off four-week best levels as the greenback regained some ground against its peers such as the yen and euro in Asian trade on Friday, with short covering kicking in after Thursday’s heavy selling, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The dollar hit a fresh three-week low of ¥115.06 early in the morning trade, but bounced to briefly break above the ¥116 level before spending the rest of the session hovering just below the ¥116 line.