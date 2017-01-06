Bonds shrug off weaker rand, but liquidity still constrained
South African bonds were a smidgen firmer in early trade on Friday, shrugging off a weaker rand.
Liquidity in the local fixed-interest market remains constrained however, with activity expected to start picking up only from next week when the majority of players start returning to the trading floor after the festive season break.
At 8.41am the benchmark R186 was bid at 8.840% from Thursday’s 8.855%, while the R207 was unchanged at 8.035%.
The rand was at R13.6545 against the dollar, having come off four-week best levels as the greenback regained some ground against its peers such as the yen and euro in Asian trade on Friday, with short covering kicking in after Thursday’s heavy selling, Dow Jones Newswires reported.
The dollar hit a fresh three-week low of ¥115.06 early in the morning trade, but bounced to briefly break above the ¥116 level before spending the rest of the session hovering just below the ¥116 line.
The newswire said the dollar’s gain came after Thursday’s rout, in which investors seemed to have offloaded their bets on a higher dollar after dovish minutes from the Federal Reserve. That marked a partial reversal of the currency’s strengthening since Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election in early November.
Investors largely sat on the sidelines ahead of the closely-monitored US jobs report for December slated for later on Friday.
"Ahead the US jobs data today, investors are taking a wait-and-see stance," thus limiting the upward momentum, said IG Securities market analyst Junichi Ishikawa.
"Investors are avoiding making major moves until they see the jobs data," said Ishikawa.
Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said in a morning note that while the Fed anticipates a return to full employment over the medium term, inflation reaching the 2% target this year and more aggressive rate hikes as a result, monetary policy normalisation will be gradual and may warrant a downward revision to their rate hike profile if
growth and fiscal expansion disappoints this year.
"Current data suggests that while gains in the job market are still prevalent, that momentum may be slowing. We remain longer term dollar bulls despite the prospect for a short term pullback," the bank said.
