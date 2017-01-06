Markets

Bonds mixed as US jobs data point to acceleration in interest-rate increases

06 January 2017 - Maarten Mittner
South African bonds were mixed on Friday afternoon after US nonfarm payroll numbers came in lower than expected with the dollar firming, however, on higher average wages.

Higher earnings are likely to cause higher inflation which would support the US Federal Reserve increasing interest rates at least three times this year.

American workers in private-sector nonfarm jobs earned an average $26 an hour in December, up $0.10, or 0.39%, from the prior month. Wages have climbed 2.9% over the past year, the strongest increase since June 2009.

A weakened rand was R13.7245 to the dollar after the data release, from Thursday’s R13.5792.

At 3.42pm, the benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.880% from Thursday’s 8.855% while the R207 was bid at 7.995% from 8.035%.

The euro was at $1,0556 from $1,0606.

US Treasuries weakened with the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond at 2.3957% from 2.3481%.

