Markets

Bonds are firmer despite the rand weakening

06 January 2017 - 13:31 PM Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

South African bonds were slightly stronger before midday on Friday despite a weaker rand.

The rand, which bonds frequently track, weakened from a four-week best level against the dollar on Friday as the greenback recovered from its rout the day before. Traders were waiting for US jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of US interest rate hikes this year.

On Thursday, the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, triggered by ambiguous signals from the minutes of the Federal Reserve December meeting. However, some short-covering on Friday saw the US unit staging a comeback.

At 11.35, the local benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.830% from Thursday’s 8.855% while the R207 was at 8.025% from 8.035%.

The rand was at R13.6482 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5792.

 

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Staying put in JSE was better option
Markets
2.
Nomura forecasts a 12% weakening of the rand this ...
Markets
3.
Rand loses ground after strong run
Markets
4.
Yuan’s surge knocks dollar as China moves on ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE and futures weaken, but miners ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.