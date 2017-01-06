Bonds are firmer despite the rand weakening

South African bonds were slightly stronger before midday on Friday despite a weaker rand.

The rand, which bonds frequently track, weakened from a four-week best level against the dollar on Friday as the greenback recovered from its rout the day before. Traders were waiting for US jobs data later in the day for clues on the pace of US interest rate hikes this year.

On Thursday, the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies, triggered by ambiguous signals from the minutes of the Federal Reserve December meeting. However, some short-covering on Friday saw the US unit staging a comeback.

At 11.35, the local benchmark R186 bond was bid at 8.830% from Thursday’s 8.855% while the R207 was at 8.025% from 8.035%.

The rand was at R13.6482 to the dollar from Thursday’s R13.5792.