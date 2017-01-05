Yuan’s surge knocks dollar as China moves on speculators

By midday in Europe, the yuan was just under half a percent higher on the day against the dollar at 6.8364, having gained almost 3% from lows hit on Tuesday.

"They have kick-started a move that has washed out short-term speculative money," currency fund Millennium Global’s co-head of portfolio management, Richard Benson, said.

"This isn’t economics. China desperately doesn’t want a repeat of what happened this time last year (and it seems) attack is the best part of defence."

Many banks and investors have also lined up bets on a broadly stronger dollar in the year ahead, trusting that a Donald Trump White House will raise public spending, spur inflation and encourage repatriation of corporate funds held abroad.

But the dollar’s failure to move closer to parity with the euro, or to ¥120, since mid-December has fuelled doubts about its ability to gain further, at least before Trump’s inauguration.

"The Trump bears kept quiet in December because there was no point in fighting the battle then. They seem to be emerging now," Benson said. "It is not just against the yuan. It looks to me highly suspicious that dollar can’t get below $1.0375 (per euro)."

The dollar’s index against a basket of six major currencies slipped to as low as 101.86, a three-week low, just two days after it had hit a 14-year high of 103.82 on Tuesday, when a strong reading from a US manufacturing survey boosted the greenback. It was a third of a percent lower by midday.

The euro rose as much as 0.7% in Asia to $1.0563 before trimming those gains to 0.2%. The dollar still 0.6% weaker at ¥116,61.

"Tighter (Chinese) capital controls are a stop-gap measure that may plug one hole but won’t prevent another one emerging elsewhere. Further ... weakness seems inevitable to us," said Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes.

"However, challenging the market narrative that has seen investors and traders pile into the dollar since early November is enough to trigger a sharp cutback of longs, not just in USD/CNH but across G-10 currencies."

